Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

New solar power education facility opens in Lynchburg

A ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is celebrating the opening of a new facility Tuesday.

They will have a ribbon cutting for the new Solar Power Education Facility Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The facility is located inside Ivy Creek Park.

It contains an array of features about solar, and they’re developing a curriculum on solar power.

“We wanna possibly convince people to starting doing field trips and coming to learn about it,” said Chris Higgins, parks services manager.

A short solar power presentation will also be given at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett... 6.12.22
One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

55 students have signed up for the CDL program since March.
Central Virginia Community College sees rise in popularity of CDL program
A strong storm complex moves toward the region during the morning with gusty wind.
Monday, June 13 - Brent's Forecast - clipped version
Local food, farming projects get state grants
MCPS is hosting community forums to receive feedback on the search for superintendent
MCPS hosting community input sessions for superintendent search