New solar power education facility opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is celebrating the opening of a new facility Tuesday.

They will have a ribbon cutting for the new Solar Power Education Facility Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The facility is located inside Ivy Creek Park.

It contains an array of features about solar, and they’re developing a curriculum on solar power.

“We wanna possibly convince people to starting doing field trips and coming to learn about it,” said Chris Higgins, parks services manager.

A short solar power presentation will also be given at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

