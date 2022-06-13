Hometown Local
One person critically hurt in Roanoke crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be critical injuries after a crash in Roanoke Monday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

About 10:10 a.m., police were called about a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road NW and Bean Street. Three vehicles were damaged.

Four people were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, three with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Crash on Hershberger in NW Roanoke... 6.13.22
Crash on Hershberger in NW Roanoke... 6.13.22(WDBJ)

