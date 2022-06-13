Opinions wanted for Williamson Road safety survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who live or work near Williamson Road have a couple days left to voice their opinion on a road project survey.

VDOT is looking for people to weigh in on new traffic safety measures.

Those measures include sidewalks, bike lanes and a center turn lane.

The Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association says between 2017 and 2021 there were twelve pedestrian crashes - five fatalities and seven injuries on Williamson Road.

“Last week, I was driving down Williamson Road and I actually saw a pedestrian get hit. That’s pretty scary and people are just trying to get from one side of the road to the other just trying to do their daily business,” said Valerie Brown, the Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

If approved, the proposal will be submitted in August.

