Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Opinions wanted for Williamson Road safety survey

Williamson Road
Williamson Road(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who live or work near Williamson Road have a couple days left to voice their opinion on a road project survey.

VDOT is looking for people to weigh in on new traffic safety measures.

Those measures include sidewalks, bike lanes and a center turn lane.

The Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association says between 2017 and 2021 there were twelve pedestrian crashes - five fatalities and seven injuries on Williamson Road.

“Last week, I was driving down Williamson Road and I actually saw a pedestrian get hit. That’s pretty scary and people are just trying to get from one side of the road to the other just trying to do their daily business,” said Valerie Brown, the Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

If approved, the proposal will be submitted in August.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett... 6.12.22
One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Search on for fisherman missing from Bedford County
Crash on Hershberger in Roanoke... 6.13.22
One person critically hurt in Roanoke crash
Salem Animal Hospital
Salem Animal Hospital expanding to new facility
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership