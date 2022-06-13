Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests still ticking down in Virginia

(Source: Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,824,660 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,761 from the 1,822,899 reported Sunday.

Other numbers are not reported for the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 14,022,710 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 18% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 18.5% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 14,022,710 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 18% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 18.5% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,995,168 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 82.4% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.9% fully vaccinated. 93.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.8% are fully vaccinated.

579 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 574 reported Friday. 111,310 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 20,441 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, the same number reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett... 6.12.22
One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

Melatonin Poisonings in Kids have Increased
Melatonin Poisonings in Kids Increase
Melatonin poisoning in children has risen over the last decade
Abbott resumed production at its troubled plant early this month under a legally binding...
Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID
A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and...
US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5