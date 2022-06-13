Police arrest woman for arson of vehicle in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michelle D. Sellers, 48 of Roanoke, was arrested Monday after the Fire Marshal’s office identified her as a suspect in a weekend vehicle fire in the 800 block of Rutherford Avenue NW.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and extinguished the flames. It was determined the fire was intentionally set.

Sellers was charged with arson of a motor vehicle and taken to the Roanoke City Jail Monday.

