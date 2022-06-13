Hometown Local
Pulaski Co. paying tribute to county’s wartime history

Pulaski County is honoring those who served in the military through a new exhibit(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - History is being preserved in the Old Pulaski County Courthouse.

“World history is Pulaski County history and the citizens of Pulaski County have played an important part and then done their part, as so many people from this part of the country do,” Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

Siers spent almost two decades in the Army reserves and active duty. Now, he has artifacts in a new Pulaski County Exhibit opening July 4.

“This is the courthouse exhibit,” Pulaski County Tourism Marketing and Communications Manager Shelby Vandergriff said. “It is a salute to our veterans and remembering their service and specifically, a lot of the artifacts in here are related to people from Pulaski County or citizens of Pulaski County or donations from individuals in Pulaski County.

From the American Revolution to the War on Terror, The Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee is making sure it’s all on display.

“I think to truly call yourself a patriot there should have been some degree of service to your community and country and, and I think this shows that we have a good representation of actual patriots from Pulaski County,” Siers said.

The new exhibit will open Independence Day with a public celebration at the Pulaski Theater. After that, you can swing by the old courthouse to see the exhibit for free.

“It’s a great way on July 4, just to remember the sacrifices that were made for this country and also just that reminder of that world history can be brought to a local level,” Vandergriff said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

