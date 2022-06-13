Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado

PARK COUNTY, CO. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke native has been identified as the person found by hikers in the Lost Creek Wilderness in Park County, Colorado in 2020, according to the Park County Coroner’s Office.

Gregory Allen Woodford, 30, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was identified by the Park County Coroner’s Office using forensic genealogy. Officials say he had been living in Colorado Springs for several years.

Officials say Woodford went missing in June 2019 and believe he died the week he disappeared. Investigators say no ID or wallet was found with his remains.

“As county coroner, one of our biggest responsibilities is to make sure that the unidentified get a name, that their story is told, their families know what happened to them,” said David Kintz, Park County Coroner.

Woodford was identified using a whole-genome sequence used to find the most recent common ancestor. His DNA matched with a great-great-grandfather, and officials worked their way down the family tree. Woodford’s sister uploaded her DNA, which was a match to Woodford’s DNA, into the United Data Connect database.

Investigators eventually got down to a close enough relative who was aware of a missing person in the family, then contacted that person, a sister, got her DNA and proved the connection was of a full sibling.

