Salem Animal Hospital expanding to new facility

Salem Animal Hospital
Salem Animal Hospital(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal hospital in one of our hometowns is expanding.

You may see some construction going on behind Salem Animal Hospital.

The veterinary practice is going to build a brand new facility right next to the current building.

It will include a larger ICU ward, seven exam rooms, an extra large treatment room and more.

The owner of the practice says the new building is much needed as it outgrows the old building.

