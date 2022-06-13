Search on for fisherman missing from Bedford County

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Divers are looking for a fisherman missing since Monday morning in Bedford County.

Emergency crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to a pond in the 2800 block of Moneta Road.

A fisherman, whose name and description have not been released, is the focus of the search in the pond. Investigators say the man was fishing around 1 a.m.; they have found his boat.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is leading the investigation. Bedford County Fire and Rescue is leading the search. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

