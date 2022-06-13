Hometown Local
Search on for fisherman missing from Bedford County

Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Divers are looking for a fisherman missing since Monday morning in Bedford County.

Emergency crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to a pond in the 2800 block of Moneta Road.

A fisherman, whose name and description have not been released, is the focus of the search in the pond. Investigators say the man was fishing around 1 a.m.; they have found his boat.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is leading the investigation. Bedford County Fire and Rescue is leading the search. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

