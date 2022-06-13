Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Tech partnership with Boeing Company expands

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The partnership between Virginia Tech and the Boeing Company continues to grow.

The global aerospace company has committed $50 million to Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria. And during a news conference Monday morning, Boeing said it will establish a new veterans transition center there.

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun spoke about the importance of the Innovation Campus and related projects.

“The role of this innovation corridor which I will refer to, which we have become a part of, I think is critically important to laying claim to the high ground with respect to innovation and STEM,” Calhoun said.

Boeing recently moved its world headquarters to northern Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett... 6.12.22
One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

Senators Craft Compromise On Guns
Pulaski Co. Courthouse War Exhibit
Williamson Road Safety Survey
Lynchburg Gets Solar Power Education Facility