Virginia Tech partnership with Boeing Company expands

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The partnership between Virginia Tech and the Boeing Company continues to grow.

The global aerospace company has committed $50 million to Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria. And during a news conference Monday morning, Boeing said it will establish a new veterans transition center there.

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun spoke about the importance of the Innovation Campus and related projects.

“The role of this innovation corridor which I will refer to, which we have become a part of, I think is critically important to laying claim to the high ground with respect to innovation and STEM,” Calhoun said.

Boeing recently moved its world headquarters to northern Virginia.

