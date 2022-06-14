Bedford County leaders discuss creating nursing home advisory board

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this year, Bedford County leaders considered selling the county-owned and operated nursing home to a private buyer.

They later decided to retain control of the facility. Now, they’re in talks of creating an advisory board for the nursing home.

“It’s important that the nursing home ensures that we continue to look at the focus of all of our residents,” said Paul Poff, Bedford County Nursing Home administrator.

According to draft document details, they plan to do that with a specific board structure.

The advisory board would have a total of five members, two of which would have a clinical healthcare background. The others would include various backgrounds.

Advisory board members would be able to make recommendations for consideration by the county, but they wouldn’t establish any policies on their own.

“This will give us an opportunity to meet with a separate group, the advisory group, to discuss certain issues to get some extra feedback from them so when we do go in front of the board, we can have not only the opinion of the nursing home, but also the nursing home advisory group to share with them for their decision-making processes,” said Poff.

Members of the advisory board would be appointed.

