Bedford native named chief of fire department

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face is at now at the helm of the Bedford Fire Department.

Todd Stone was named Chief last Thursday. Chief Stone says he is honored to lead the Bedford Fire Department, having grown up in Bedford himself.

He served with the Roanoke Fire Department for nearly 30 years, and has been affiliated with the Bedford Fire Department for decades.

He has many goals for the agency, but Chief Stone says upholding the reputation of the Bedford Fire Department is most important.

“It will probably be one of the biggest honors of my career being the chief in the town I was raised in. the Bedford Fire Department is 134 years old this year. We have never turned over a call. The community here is Bedford is such a beautiful place with such rich history,” he explains.

Chief Stone said he would like to build and maintain department staff and improve the station to include facilities for women, to help recruit female fighter fighters.

