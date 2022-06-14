Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

COVID hospitalization number drops in Virginia

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,827,418 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,758 from the 1,824,660 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,761 new cases.

572 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 579 reported Monday. 111,405 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 14,031,775 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 17.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 18% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,998,585 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 82.4% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.9% fully vaccinated. 93.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.8% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 20,443 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,441 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Man’s body found in Bedford Co. pond
We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather through Thursday.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high levels of heat
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Home on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke left damaged after police search
City of Roanoke settles with woman in search warrant damage case
Crash on Hershberger in Roanoke... 6.13.22
One person critically hurt in Roanoke crash

Latest News

The FDA has approved treatment for alopecia.
FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia
Percentage of positive COVID tests still ticking down in Virginia
Melatonin Poisonings in Kids have Increased
Melatonin Poisonings in Kids Increase
Melatonin poisoning in children has risen over the last decade