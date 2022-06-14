Crews work Tinker Mountain brush fire
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, crews are working a fire Tuesday along the Appalachian Trail on Tinker Mountain.
The US Forest Service is also on scene.
The fire was found early Tuesday morning burning along the steep slopes in undergrowth and brush, and appears to be a result of a lightning strike from overnight storms.
The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department - Company 4, and Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire & Rescue all aided with personnel and resources.
