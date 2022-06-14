Hometown Local
Crews work Tinker Mountain brush fire

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, crews are working a fire Tuesday along the Appalachian Trail on Tinker Mountain.

The US Forest Service is also on scene.

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
The fire was found early Tuesday morning burning along the steep slopes in undergrowth and brush, and appears to be a result of a lightning strike from overnight storms.

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department - Company 4, and Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire & Rescue all aided with personnel and resources.

