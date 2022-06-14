Hometown Local
Danville shooting leads to North Carolina arrest

Joshua Singletary mugshot
Joshua Singletary mugshot(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in North Carolina in connection with a Danville shooting.

Joshua Emmanuel Singletary is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Danville Police were called June 12 to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road. They found a Danville man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a hospital and is in “stable condition,” according to police.

Singletary was tracked to Conover, North Carolina, where he was arrested. He will be extradited to Danville to face charges.

