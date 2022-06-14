Hometown Local
Glenvar’s Wilkes, Patrick Henry’s Beasley win B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

The honor recognizes excellence in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.
B'nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Award winner Carly Wilkes
B'nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Award winner Carly Wilkes(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - High School athletes from around the region gathered at Hotel Roanoke on Monday for the annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award banquet.

Glenvar track and swimming star Carly Wilkes was the women’s award recipient, while Patrick Henry’s James Beasley, who was not in attendance, won the men’s.

40 student-athletes were selected as nominees for the honor that recognizes excellence in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.

“It means a lot considering it wasn’t just based on athletics, but it was based on everything,” said Wilkes, who has amassed more than two dozen state championships. “I’m going to Furman University to run and study health sciences. I don’t know exactly what career I want to do in the health science field yet, but those are kind of my plans.

“Athletically, I guess my goals would be to go to NCAAs and stuff like that. I have one more high school race this week, I’m going to New Balance Nationals, and then I’ll be a collegiate runner.”

William Fleming runner Micah Jones won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award, given to the nominee who scored highest in citizenship.

“School was hard over the COVID year but you had to get through it,” said Jones. “I went in that year with really bad grades, but we had to get through the year. Everything was weird, you know? But we had to normalize it again.”

The nominees also heard from Roanoke City Superintendent Verletta White, who gave the keynote address.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

