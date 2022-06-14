Man killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Monday in Buchanan County.

Police say about 5 p.m. June 13, the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling along Horn Mountain Road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

