Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man killed in Buchanan County crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Monday in Buchanan County.

Police say about 5 p.m. June 13, the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling along Horn Mountain Road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather through Thursday.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high levels of heat
Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say

Latest News

Crash on Hershberger in Roanoke... 6.13.22
One person critically hurt in Roanoke crash
Williamson Road
Opinions wanted for Williamson Road safety survey
Driver Rolls Vehicle on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
Driver Rolls Vehicle on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
Big rig crash closes Route 60 in Amherst County... 6.10.22
Big rig crash cleared along Route 60 in Amherst County