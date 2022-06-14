Man killed in Buchanan County crash
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Monday in Buchanan County.
Police say about 5 p.m. June 13, the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling along Horn Mountain Road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.