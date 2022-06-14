Over 200 townhomes heading to New London area of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One area of Bedford County will see new townhomes in the years ahead.

In a 4-3 vote, the board of supervisors approved a permit for over 200 townhomes in the New London area Monday.

The project, called The Towns at New London, will be built along Route 811, just down the road from Sheetz. The county says it fits into their comprehensive plan.

“It is an area where we do want to see growth happening. It also helps us preserve some of the agricultural areas in the other areas of the county, so, it’s part of our comprehensive plan. We anticipate that growth being there, so this is a development that will further that cause,” said Jordan Mitchell, director of community development.

Some citizens spoke against the project, saying it would take away from the area’s rural feel and negatively impact schools.

The planning commission previously recommended denial of the project by a 5-0 vote.

