Pathway to Pride dedication to honor black history at Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Join the Old City Cemetery for a handful of Pathway Dedication Events as a part of the Juneteenth Coalition.

Among the events being held from June 18-20, 2022 are a dedication of the Pathway to Pride, followed by a ticketed BBQ and concert.

The dedication of the Pathway to Pride will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 along the African American history memorial walkway at the corner of Taylor Street and old Third Street.

A BBQ and jazz concert will follow for $5 per person at the Earley Memorial Shrub Garden (across from the Cemetery Chapel). Seating is limited, and guests should bring a lawn chair.

Online reservations are required for the BBQ and concert. Reservations and more information can be found on the cemetery’s website.

