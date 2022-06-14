Roanoke grocery store reopens, six months after roof collapse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke grocery store celebrated a grand re-opening Tuesday, six months after snow caused the roof to collapse.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea joined the owner and staff of the Roanoke Grocery Market for a ribbon cutting.

The business on Melrose Avenue opened in April 2021, and had to close in January 2022 when the roof caved in.

“Oftentimes with the setback that he’s had, people could have said we’re just not making it, but he’s come back,” said Mayor Lea.

“It was tremendous love that I felt from everyone in Roanoke,” owner Hisham Alammuri told reporters. “And that is a blessing in itself.”

The renovations allowed the market to expand its inventory. It opened last year with 1,150 items in stock, and now has close to 1,500.

