Teenager reported missing out of Franklin Co.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jake Brubaker, 14, was reported missing after last being seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday along Bowie Lane in the Muddy Fork Road area.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, he stands at five-feet-five inches and weighs 120 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brubaker was last seen wearing blue jeans with boots and a navy/gray t-shirt.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.

