Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves tuition and fees for 2022-2023 academic year

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech tuition is going up, but there is some relief for students from the Commonwealth.

The executive committee of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved tuition and fees in Richmond on Tuesday.

Committee members okayed a three percent tuition increase for all undergraduate and graduate students.

But to continue to keep tuition affordable for families in Virginia, there is some good news.

“What we’ve also decided to do is to create a one time one year scholarship that will be three percent of tuition so essentially Virginia in-state undergraduate students will have not tuition increase for next year,” said Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President of University Relations.

After adding up tuition, mandatory fees and room and board costs, the total cost for next academic year for a Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be around twenty five thousand dollars after the one-time tuition mitigation scholarship.

For the full release from Virginia Tech click here.

