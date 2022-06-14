Hometown Local
Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from nonprofit designed to help children, officials say

Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program designed to provide meals for school kids during the summer.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A woman arrested in August 2021 on charges associated with stealing thousands of dollars from a nonprofit has pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, WLBT reported Carol Jackson, the former executive director of On Track, pleaded guilty to fraud.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Jackson stole tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit that was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren over the summer.

According to officials, Jackson wrote herself more than $20,000 in checks and withdrew more at a casino ATM. She also used nearly $2,000 on personal travel. In all, the amount Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” White said. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

