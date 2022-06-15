Hometown Local
7@four: Pet Talk, June 15, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

We have seen a lot of Summer time storms the past few days and the 4th of July is right around the corner. Do you have a pet with anxiety or runs from loud noises? These tips could help you through strong storms and the up coming holiday.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

