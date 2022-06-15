7@four previews Rainbow Run 5K

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Rainbow Run 5K is this weekend, with the goal of showing “pride and allyship of the LGBTQ+ community while staying active.”

The Rainbow Run is an annual walk or run 5K for Pride Month. The race starts at 8 a.m. June 18 on the Roanoke River Greenway.

Registration is $35; that includes T-shirt, race bib and medal for completion.

Watch the video to see Board President Peter Volosin speak about the event, and click here for more information.

