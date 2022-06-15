Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old Virginia girl

Anyone with information can call police.
Anyone with information can call police.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus, who police believe was abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus.

Amelia was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria on June 14 just before 4:30 p.m.

Amelia was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

Police said Catherine is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

VSP police Catherine is driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A cooler outlook is expected by the weekend with highs in the 80s.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat
Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

City of Martinsville Gets Nat'l Guard Armory, Bird Scooters
Roanoke City School Board Meets About Safety Measures In Schools
Danville child reported missing Tuesday night
Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City School Superintendent presents brief student safety overview to board