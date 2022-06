DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old boy named Wyatt is missing after last being seen at his home along Cedar Trail at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, he was wearing no clothes and wandered away from his home. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Contact 434-432-7931 immediately with information.

