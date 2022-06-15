Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

D.C. woman’s death ruled homicide, ‘shopping cart killer’ person of interest

According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.
According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 200 block of F Street, Northeast. Police confirm Anthony Robinson, the “shopping cart killer”, is a person of interest.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a shopping cart.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Sonya Champ, of Northwest, D.C.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the manner of death was ruled a homicide on May 11, 2022. The cause of death is undetermined, as were the deaths of Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, has been named a person of interest in this case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Sonya Champ
Sonya Champ(NBC4)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storm chances return Thursday, especially during the afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat Thursday
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin Co. teenager found safe
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Governor expected to offer budget amendments
The Roanoke Youth Summit returns later this month with a big celebration.
Roanoke Youth Summit returns with major celebration
Lawsuit Filed Against Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke officers file suit against department and city
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
Governor Expected to Offer Budget Amendments
Governor Expected to Offer Budget Amendments