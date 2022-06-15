Hometown Local
Detour for Rt. 311 and 419 roundabout construction to begin June 20

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Portions of the Rt. 419 and Rt. 311 intersection in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock will be closed starting June 20 at 7 p.m. due to the construction of a new roundabout, according to VDOT.

VDOT is asking drivers to be aware of the following impacts:

· Traffic will not be able to turn left from Thompson Memorial Drive (Route 311) onto Catawba Valley Drive (Route 311).

· Thompson Memorial Drive traffic will not be able to drive straight through the intersection onto Route 419.

· Route 419 traffic will not be able to continue straight at the intersection onto Thompson Memorial Drive.

VDOT says during the partial closure drivers can detour using I-81 exit 140 onto Thompson Memorial Drive and exit 141 onto Rt. 419. using Main Street in Salem to reroute onto Route 419 or Thompson Memorial Drive around the partial intersection closure is another option.

For more information on the project, click here.

