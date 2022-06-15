Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Dolly Parton gives $1M to infectious disease research, again

Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse...
Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the organization announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The new gift is one of several Parton has made to the center over the years, including a $1 million gift in April 2020 for COVID vaccine research.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The new gift is one of several Parton has made to the center over the years, including a $1 million gift in April 2020 for COVID vaccine research. That gift helped Vanderbilt researchers test an array of drugs aimed at reducing the life-threatening symptoms associated with COVID-19, the center said in a news release. Researchers are also looking at entirely new therapies to both treat COVID-19 and prevent infection.

Parton’s new gift will support a variety of ongoing research at the medical center, including understanding how viruses and bacteria cause disease, understanding and preventing antibiotic resistance, preventing and treating infections, diagnosing and treating infections in children with cancer, and gauging the impact of childhood infections throughout the world, according to the news release.

“Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives,” said Dr. Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole.”

Parton said she supports the work because she loves children.

“No child should ever have to suffer,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afternoon storms continue and a few could be strong.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin Co. teenager found safe
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

Combat veteran James Bolin hugs John Boyd, a stranger who stepped up and paid Bolin's rent for...
Stranger pays year’s rent for disabled combat veteran who feared losing home
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
A Utah family with three young children came face-to-face with a black bear while hiking.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Black bear follows family on hiking trail