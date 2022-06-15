EARLY YEARS: YOVASO offering camp to teach teens leadership and safe driving skills

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -YOVASO Safari: Leading the Pack for Safe Teen Driving” is a four-day, three-night retreat offering a variety of educational and hands-on activities designed for teens who want to learn how to be safer drivers and passengers, as well as teens who want to train as leaders for youth traffic safety.

The Summer Leadership Retreat is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), a program of the Virginia State Police (VSP).

“The annual leadership retreat is being held on the JMU campus in Harrisonburg, Va. The retreat offers a unique experience for teens interested in community service or careers in health and safety, law enforcement, or teaching,” says Callie Clary of YOVASO.

According to YOVASO, motivational speaker, Fletcher Cleaves on “The Sky is Not the Limit” will be there. Teens will also participate in interactive safety experiences by the American Trucking Association; the Virginia Department of Transportation on work zone safety; Operation Lifesaver on railroad safety; and the VSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team, K-9 Unit, and Distracted Driving Simulators; and more.

The four-day experience will prepare teens to work in peer-to-peer programs in their schools or through community youth groups to promote safe teen driving and help prevent motor vehicle crashes among teens.

Rising high school students through graduating seniors and youth groups interested in attending the retreat can register online.

The $15 individual fee and $75 team fee includes overnight accommodations, meals, sessions, and all materials.

Click this link to register.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.