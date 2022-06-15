Lego Group establishing new manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, creating over 1,760 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Lego Group will invest over $1 billion to construct its U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, according to the governor’s team.

The company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park, which will create over 1,760 new jobs.

“The LEGO Group’s decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

