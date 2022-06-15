Man rescued from hydraulic lift in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was rescued Wednesday from a stuck hydraulic lift basket in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called shortly before noon to the 3000 block of View Avenue, where a man reported he was stuck about 50 feet in the air in the bucket of a bucket truck being used to trim trees in a backyard. Rescue crews found the truck’s hydraulic system had stopped working.

Crews sent the man water and an umbrella while organizing the rescue, which involved positioning a ladder truck in the driveway of the home and climbing up the ladder to help the man down.

The man walked down the ladder on his own power, according to rescue crews, and didn’t now want to go to a hospital after being evaluated on scene.

The entire rescue took about an hour, according to rescue crews.

