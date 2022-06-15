Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man rescued from hydraulic lift in Roanoke County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was rescued Wednesday from a stuck hydraulic lift basket in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called shortly before noon to the 3000 block of View Avenue, where a man reported he was stuck about 50 feet in the air in the bucket of a bucket truck being used to trim trees in a backyard. Rescue crews found the truck’s hydraulic system had stopped working.

Crews sent the man water and an umbrella while organizing the rescue, which involved positioning a ladder truck in the driveway of the home and climbing up the ladder to help the man down.

The man walked down the ladder on his own power, according to rescue crews, and didn’t now want to go to a hospital after being evaluated on scene.

The entire rescue took about an hour, according to rescue crews.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afternoon storms continue and a few could be strong.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin Co. teenager found safe
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

Roanoke County Hydraulic Lift Rescue... 6.15.22
Roanoke County Hydraulic Lift Rescue
Man Rescued from Hydraulic Lift Basket-Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Man Rescued from Hydraulic Lift Basket-Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
YOVASO Offering Camp to Teach Teens Leadership and Safe Driving Skills
YOVASO Offering Camp to Teach Teens Leadership and Safe Driving Skills
Detour for Rt. 311 and 419 roundabout construction to begin June 20