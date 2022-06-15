Hometown Local
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.(Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.

Schurr’s dismissal was recommended by police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday.

Washington declined further comment, noting the criminal case and a likely lawsuit over Lyoya’s death.

Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license.

Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.

The confrontation and shooting were recorded on video.

Schurr had been on leave while state police investigated the shooting and prosecutor Chris Becker decided whether to pursue charges.

Schurr’s personnel file showed no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

