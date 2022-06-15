National D-Day Memorial to focus on Normandy in upcoming WW2 day camps

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s still time to register your kids for a camp that focuses on the history of World War II.

The National D-Day Memorial is focusing on Normandy this year.

They plan to educate first- through sixth graders on what life there was like before, during and after the war.

“These were our allies, these were what a lot of people, the friends that they made, it’s where they went back to visit later on and we wanted this younger generation to understand what the Norman people meant to America,” said John Long, director of education.

Click here to register. Camps begin next week.

