New owners of Patrick County hospital begin hiring process

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of the old Patrick County Hospital are now accepting applications. Foresight Health aims to hire between 200 and 300 people in positions from administration to janitorial staff.

Foresight Health now has a website where people can apply online and submit their resumes.

They have an ambitious timeline. CEO and President Dr. Sameer Suhail told WDBJ7 Wednesday he’s confident they can get the Emergency Department up and running by the end of the year.

Since the purchase a few months ago, he says most of the work has been behind the scenes: policy writing, regulatory licenses, assessing the property to make sure it gets up to code.

He said he wants to hire people who are committed to serving what he says is a traditionally under served community.

“And I’m looking for people that have expertise in rural health and anybody that’s from the community,” Suhail explained. ”And again we want to make sure that there’s a lot of feedback from the community and see what they actually need and what they want us to bring in.”

So how does he plan to do that? Suhail said Foresight is looking into holding Town Halls and job fairs in the next few weeks. And, he said, they will also establish an ethics committee. That committee will be tasked with looking into possible incentives to attract and to retain talent for the hospital. Information about that will be shared through Foresight’s website and through the Economic Development Authority.

