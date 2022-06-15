Roanoke City School Superintendent presents brief student safety overview to board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday evening’s Roanoke City School Board meeting was the first since Superintendent Verletta White sent a letter to parents and staff regarding safety measures moving forward.

Superintendent White gave an overview of the research the district has conducted in the last few months and shared the strategy the board plans to evaluate at their upcoming retreat. Like in the safety letter, the presentation highlighted preparation, mitigation, response, and recovery as key components to school safety.

“Our theme for this work is staying safe by staying connected,” she explained. “We are better able to stay safe if we stay connected to each other and support one another.”

One community member who lost a child to gun violence in Roanoke gave additional suggestions to the school board to keep Star City students safe.

