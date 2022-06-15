Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke City School Superintendent presents brief student safety overview to board

Full proposal to be discussed at length during school board retreat
Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City Public Schools(Roanoke City Public Schools)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday evening’s Roanoke City School Board meeting was the first since Superintendent Verletta White sent a letter to parents and staff regarding safety measures moving forward.

Superintendent White gave an overview of the research the district has conducted in the last few months and shared the strategy the board plans to evaluate at their upcoming retreat. Like in the safety letter, the presentation highlighted preparation, mitigation, response, and recovery as key components to school safety.

“Our theme for this work is staying safe by staying connected,” she explained. “We are better able to stay safe if we stay connected to each other and support one another.”

One community member who lost a child to gun violence in Roanoke gave additional suggestions to the school board to keep Star City students safe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cooler outlook is expected by the weekend with highs in the 80s.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat
Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

New Soft Interview Room At VMI Police Department
Virginia Tech Tuition And Fees Approved For Next School Year
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves tuition and fees for 2022-2023 academic year
Tuition and fee increase approved for Radford University