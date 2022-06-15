Roanoke officers file suit against department and city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke Police officers are suing the city and the police department, seeking $5 million each in damages.

Lieutenant Susanna Camp and Lieutenant Jeffrey Newman filed the lawsuits.

According to court documents, both allege they filed multiple complaints, including about sexual harassment, unprepared crime response and unsafe COVID-19 protocols inside RPD. They claim those complaints stopped them from receiving promotions and led to retaliation from fellow officers.

City Attorney Tim Spencer says he believes the claims are untrue and the evidence will show that.

