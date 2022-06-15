Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke officers file suit against department and city

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke Police officers are suing the city and the police department, seeking $5 million each in damages.

Lieutenant Susanna Camp and Lieutenant Jeffrey Newman filed the lawsuits.

According to court documents, both allege they filed multiple complaints, including about sexual harassment, unprepared crime response and unsafe COVID-19 protocols inside RPD. They claim those complaints stopped them from receiving promotions and led to retaliation from fellow officers.

City Attorney Tim Spencer says he believes the claims are untrue and the evidence will show that.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storm chances return Thursday, especially during the afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat Thursday
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin Co. teenager found safe
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Governor expected to offer budget amendments
The Roanoke Youth Summit returns later this month with a big celebration.
Roanoke Youth Summit returns with major celebration
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
Governor Expected to Offer Budget Amendments
Governor Expected to Offer Budget Amendments