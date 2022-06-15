Hometown Local
Roanoke Youth Summit returns with major celebration

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Youth Summit is returning after two years of COVID cancellations. And organizers are planning a big celebration.

The youth summit debuted in 2014, but was interrupted by the pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020, and went virtual in 2021.

This year organizers are planning an outdoor event with food, fun and free activities for middle school and high school students.

Anita Price is a member of Roanoke City Council.

“This is an opportunity for us to not only let our young people know how much they are appreciated, but we want them to know that we understand that they, like so many other people, have been through some very difficult times,” Price told WDBJ7.

The Roanoke Youth Summit will take place in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

The event is free, and transportation will be available.

For more information, click on the following link:

Roanoke Youth Services facebook page

