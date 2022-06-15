Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia sells National Guard Armory to Martinsville for $1, Bird Scooters approved to run in city limits

Residents can expect to see 50 scooters by the Fourth of July weekend.
Residents can expect to see 50 scooters by the Fourth of July weekend.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville City Council members accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of the city of Martinsville Tuesday. The building has been empty for nearly two and a half years on Commonwealth Boulevard. With new city ownership, council members can decide the best way to use the building and surrounding lot.

“It’s prime real estate, and it might be that we enter into a contract with someone who wants to buy it,” Mayor Kathy Lawson said.

Mayor Lawson explained the first step post-ownership is to do a facility inspection for safety and health hazards. Once the building is inspected, Martinsville city council will ask the community for requests and recommendations about the building’s use.

Another item on Martinsville agenda was the approval of Bird Scooter’s within city limits. Council members approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the company to operate for twelve months as a “trial” period. During the first year, 50 scooters will be available for use. Officials estimate the scooters will be in Martinsville by the Fourth of July weekend.

“I think they’ll be extremely popular with gas prices rising and with the summertime, it’s really warm outside,” Lawson said. “So if you can hop on a scooter and use it during the day, that would be much better than walking a couple of miles in the heat.”

Back in January, the city of Martinsville filed a reversion motion to be a part of Henry County again. If the reversion goes through by the end of the year, neither of the Monday council agenda items will be affected in the transition back to Henry County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cooler outlook is expected by the weekend with highs in the 80s.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More storms and high heat
Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search
Police lights
Roanoke native’s remains identified in Park County, Colorado
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City School Superintendent presents brief student safety overview to board
New London Townhomes Approved
Courtesy: Virginia Museum of Transportation
A look at upcoming events at the Virginia Museum of Transportation
Event marketing materials
Pathway to Pride dedication to honor black history at Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery