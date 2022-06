BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Summer Solstice Fest is set for June 18 on Main Street and Lee Street downtown.

There will be live music, a children’s area and yoga, plus art and crafts, food trucks, beer and summer cocktails.

