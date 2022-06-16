Hometown Local
Blue Ridge Literacy seeks volunteers

As a volunteer, you can tutor students 1-on-1 or become an English Instructor for one of the class programs.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Literacy Center received $8,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support adult English literacy. But the center is still looking for help.

The center says volunteers are needed to help with the English for speakers of other languages class programs. As a volunteer, you can tutor students 1-on-1 or become an English Instructor for one of the class programs.

Aside from English literacy, the center offers health literacy and digital literacy classes. Executive Director Ahoo Salem says they hope to integrate financial literacy and other English language programs in the future, but need the community’s help to make it happen.

“Our services are much much-needed in the area. We have 77 learners right now in the semester, in our summer semester. And actually, we have to put many learners on waitlist,” added Salem. “So, our goal is to eventually be able to have both online and in-person classes, both in the morning and in the evening, and even perhaps a per-beginner class.”

The center will offer training for volunteers Saturday, June 25. For more information on how to sign up click here.

