Commanders’ Snyder won’t testify before US House committee

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have bought land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium. The 200 acres of land purchased for approximately $100 million is in Woodbridge roughly 25 miles outside the District of Columbia. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - A lawyer representing Dan Snyder told Congress the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct.

Attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform explaining the reasons why Snyder was declining the invitation to appear at the June 22 hearing.

Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning and a scheduling conflict.

A spokeswoman for the committee says it intends to move forward with the hearing as scheduled. An NFL spokesman says Commissioner Roger Goodell plans to testify virtually.

