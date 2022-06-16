Hometown Local
Crews locate bodies of 2 men who tried to save Milwaukee boy

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wis. The bodies of a child and two adults were found after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.(Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered.

They were found Thursday, three days after the three people were swept into a tunnel that runs under a road. It happened shortly after a storm dropped heavy rainfall.

The body of the boy, identified as Mohammed Roshidulcah, of Milwaukee, was recovered Tuesday about a mile and a half downstream from the tunnel’s exit. Police say he ran into the ravine chasing after a soccer ball, police said.

The bodies of the child’s father and a family friend, both of whom followed the boy into the drainage ditch, were discovered several miles downstream of the tunnel.

The boy was swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the Midwest. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

