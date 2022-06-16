Fire crews ask for help with access to property

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - One hometown fire department is asking for help from the public with an issue that could also easily affect other fire departments.

As Wintergreen Fire and Rescue puts it, “We need you to help us help you.”

A fire crew, called recently to check out a house fire, encountered trees covering the driveway, making access to the house difficult.

A statement from the fire department says, “When this happens, we have to either take time to cut our way in, or park on the street and drag all of our equipment and hoses by hand. This of course costs valuable minutes. The same challenge exists for ambulances. We have to carry all of our equipment up the driveway and roll the cot through gravel.”

The statement continues, “Imagine carrying a 12′ board in a vertical position while you walk the right and left side of your driveway. Any branch the board strikes is one we would suggest removing. We can also get boxed in by ground features such as hardscaping. Our wheelbase is longer than that of your car. Our trucks weigh 30 tons. If we have to drive over your landscape features, we will likely damage the landscaping and/or our tires.”

