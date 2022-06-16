Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Fire crews ask for help with access to property

Wintergreen fire crew encounters trees covering a driveway
Wintergreen fire crew encounters trees covering a driveway(Wintergreen Fire and Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - One hometown fire department is asking for help from the public with an issue that could also easily affect other fire departments.

As Wintergreen Fire and Rescue puts it, “We need you to help us help you.”

A fire crew, called recently to check out a house fire, encountered trees covering the driveway, making access to the house difficult.

A statement from the fire department says, “When this happens, we have to either take time to cut our way in, or park on the street and drag all of our equipment and hoses by hand. This of course costs valuable minutes. The same challenge exists for ambulances. We have to carry all of our equipment up the driveway and roll the cot through gravel.”

The statement continues, “Imagine carrying a 12′ board in a vertical position while you walk the right and left side of your driveway. Any branch the board strikes is one we would suggest removing. We can also get boxed in by ground features such as hardscaping. Our wheelbase is longer than that of your car. Our trucks weigh 30 tons. If we have to drive over your landscape features, we will likely damage the landscaping and/or our tires.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
“Our hearts dropped; we couldn’t find him anywhere.” Mom overjoyed son is back home
We're under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat continues with storms
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County
The Roanoke Grocery Market celebrated a grand reopening Tuesday, six months after snow caused...
Roanoke grocery store reopens, six months after roof collapse

Latest News

Dr. Brittany Jones with LewisGale Montgomery answers your questions about Diabetes.
National Diabetes Week: Answering Your Questions About the Disease
Fire at Smith Gap Landfill.
Landfill fire extinguished in Roanoke County
Police lights
Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County
Two believed barricaded in apartment; public asked to avoid Lynchburg neighborhood