Former officers sue Roanoke Police Department for alleged misconduct

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In July of 2003, Susanna Camp became a part of the Roanoke Police Department. Almost two years later, Jeffrey Newman did the same.

Fast forward to now - Camp and Newman both sued RPD for years of alleged misconduct in October 2021. Misconduct they both feel led to being overlooked for promotions and sometimes retaliation from fellow officers.

That retaliation is outlined dozens of times in Camp’s lawsuit. She alleges once she reported a fellow officer for sexual harassment. Two other officers told her she crossed a line that should never have been crossed and they’d never trust her again. Camp claims she experienced more than a decade of sexual harassment while with RPD.

In 2017, Newman’s lawsuit said he filed a sexual harassment complaint on behalf of a fellow female officer, which he claims was not taken seriously and ultimately led to him being overlooked for a promotion to Captain.

In their lawsuits, Camp and Newman also outline unsafe practices for a 2019 manhunt and in 2020, the George Floyd protests and RPD’s COVID-19 response.

Both are now seeking $5 million each in damages for two claims, “retaliation in violation of the Virginia whistleblower protection act” and “claim for discrimination in violation of the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Act.”

In a phone call Wednesday afternoon, City Attorney Tim Sanders said these claims are untrue and the evidence will show that.

Court documents show at this time, each will have a three-day jury trial. Camp’s is in November and Newman’s in January 2023.

