Hometown Eats: Home Sushi Food Truck

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When you think of a food truck, most commonly you see sandwiches, pizza, or barbecue on the menu, but there’s a truck in Roanoke that’s taking its cuisine to the land of the rising sun.

“My wife and I decided it’s time, we pulled the trigger and here we are,” said Home: Catering, Sushi, Cuisine owner Seth Brubaker, and he’s no stranger to the art of rolling sushi. Brubaker said, “I have some experience with previous jobs where I got to practice sushi and learned the trade. I stepped away and did other jobs, but I’ve always kind of found ways to bring it back into where I was working.”

Again, food trucks are typically quick, made-to-order dishes, so as you can imagine, Seth and his crew put in lots of hours to have that food ready to roll.

“It’s 80 percent prep, 20 percent service,” said Brubaker.

And just like when you’re cooking at home, the Home food truck takes pride in its quality.

“That’s the biggest thing for me is really great quality and fresh product,” Brubaker said proudly.

As far as the menu, it’s pretty diverse. Whether you’re an apprentice to sushi or a master of the roll, Home has something for everybody.

“That’s the Jedi Roll. It’s spicy tuna with an avocado outside and tobiko and spicy sauce but not too spicy. We also have the Sith Roll, which is the same version of that, but it has wasabi tobiko and jalapeno inside,” explained Brubaker.

If you can’t make up you mind, no problem. Try a little bit of everything.

“This is a combo of nigiri Hamachi and salmon with some sashimi, Hamachi and salmon as well. We also have an Alaskan roll, salmon, avocado, and cucumber,” said Brubaker.

But if you’re looking for something really, truly unique, it’s got to be the fried sushi ball.

“We tempura-fried a sushi ball with a spicy tuna filling. We also did it with our dynamite filling which is a mixed fish combination. We tempura-fried the ball until the rice caramelizes on the outside, then cut it and toss it with sweet and spicy sauce,” said Brubaker.

Home Sushi Food Truck, a one-of-a-kind hometown eat.

