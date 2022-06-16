Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. (Source: WTVD, FAMILY VIDEOS, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Tamara Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina mother is celebrating her son’s high school graduation as a special day because many people said it would not happen.

After a healthy two years, Tamara Williams said her son Amari started showing signs of seizures and acting out as a child. He was then not able to walk or eat correctly.

Doctors diagnosed him with encephalitis.

“They said he probably would be a vegetable for the rest of his life and wouldn’t walk or talk,” she said. “All we knew to do was pray, hope and pray.”

Williams said they were at hospitals for several weeks, but moving forward to today, her prayers worked and have led them to where they are this week.

“I am very proud. I’m very proud of him,” Williams said.

Williams was moved to tears watching her first-born son Amari walk across the stage on Monday.

“Now, he is this healthy and strong African American male graduating from high school. This is a huge accomplishment,” Williams said.

Amari said he has very little memory of his time in the hospital but knows walking across the stage was a miracle.

“I have made that my biggest goal because I am my mom’s first born. She talks with me about the good and the bad and staying on the right path,” Amari said.

The new high school graduate said he plans to enter carpentry or construction.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Scattered showers and storms Friday as a front moves through.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: One last day of storms and steamy weather Friday
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
“Our hearts dropped; we couldn’t find him anywhere.” Mom overjoyed son is back home
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County
The Roanoke Grocery Market celebrated a grand reopening Tuesday, six months after snow caused...
Roanoke grocery store reopens, six months after roof collapse

Latest News

State Budget Designed to Benefit Western Virginia
State Budget Designed to Benefit Western Virginia
Gas Prices Hurting Delivery Drivers
Gas Prices Hurting Delivery Drivers
Kaine Speaks on Defense Spending
Kaine Speaks on Defense Spending
Chamber Holds Legislative Wrapup
Chamber Holds Legislative Wrapup
Batteau Festival Returns
Batteau Festival Returns