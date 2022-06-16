Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Kaine says national defense legislation has statewide impact

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a defense spending bill that would have a significant impact in central and western Virginia.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) discussed the National Defense Authorization Act during a teleconference with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Armed Services Committee approved the legislation on a vote of 23–3.

Kaine said the impact extends beyond the military facilities in Tidewater and northern Virginia. One example is a $10 million project to support research and development of advanced fuels.

“And that development is going to happen at BWXT in Lynchburg,” Kaine said, “which cements Lynchburg’s lead as a center for innovation in nuclear and other cutting edge, innovative fuel systems.”

Other items would benefit research at Virginia Tech and other institutions, and could lead to investments at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Kaine said he hopes the NDAA will come up for a vote on the floor of the Senate before the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Scattered showers and storms Friday as a front moves through.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: One last day of storms and steamy weather Friday
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
“Our hearts dropped; we couldn’t find him anywhere.” Mom overjoyed son is back home
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County
The Roanoke Grocery Market celebrated a grand reopening Tuesday, six months after snow caused...
Roanoke grocery store reopens, six months after roof collapse

Latest News

The James River Batteau Festival returns Saturday.
James River Batteau Festival returns Saturday
Employers continue to struggle with hiring, for a variety of reasons.
Virginia Career Works talks issues with job openings
State budget to benefit western Virginia.
State budget includes funding for projects in western Virginia
The national average for gas is $5 a gallon, in Roanoke the average is $4.59.
Rising gas prices heavily impacting pizza delivery drivers
Shelter hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
RAM House in Roanoke offers cooling shelter and resources for homeless population