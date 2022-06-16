Kaine says national defense legislation has statewide impact

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a defense spending bill that would have a significant impact in central and western Virginia.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) discussed the National Defense Authorization Act during a teleconference with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Armed Services Committee approved the legislation on a vote of 23–3.

Kaine said the impact extends beyond the military facilities in Tidewater and northern Virginia. One example is a $10 million project to support research and development of advanced fuels.

“And that development is going to happen at BWXT in Lynchburg,” Kaine said, “which cements Lynchburg’s lead as a center for innovation in nuclear and other cutting edge, innovative fuel systems.”

Other items would benefit research at Virginia Tech and other institutions, and could lead to investments at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Kaine said he hopes the NDAA will come up for a vote on the floor of the Senate before the end of July.

