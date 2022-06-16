Hometown Local
Landfill fire extinguished in Roanoke County

Fire at Smith Gap Landfill.
Fire at Smith Gap Landfill.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue says there was no property damage after a fire at the Smith Gap Landfill in the 8400 block of Bradshaw Road Thursday morning.

Crews say they responded around 4 a.m. after a neighbor to the landfill noticed the glow of the flames and called it in.

There were no injuries and crews say the fire took about two and a half hours to extinguish.

Smith Gap Landfill.
Smith Gap Landfill.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)

